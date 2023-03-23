Are We Doomed to Repeat the Past? Plus, Ohtani Pricing and a Different Perspective on the Hobby With the Interns.

Mike and Jesse start by discussing the current positive trends surrounding the hobby and if it could be headed for another crash (4:43). Then, they talk about the WBC’s impact on the market, especially when it comes to Shohei Ohtani (16:50). Later, they are joined by interns Max Egenolf and Denton Pfeuffer to talk about their perspectives on the hobby (27:52). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (52:42).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Max Egenolf and Denton Pfeuffer
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
