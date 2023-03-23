 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are We Doomed to Repeat the Past? Plus, Ohtani Pricing and a Different Perspective on the Hobby With the Interns.

Mike and Jesse discuss if the hobby could be headed for another crash

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
2023 World Baseball Classic: Semifinal Team Mexico v. Team Japan Photo by Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by discussing the current positive trends surrounding the hobby and if it could be headed for another crash (4:43). Then, they talk about the WBC’s impact on the market, especially when it comes to Shohei Ohtani (16:50). Later, they are joined by interns Max Egenolf and Denton Pfeuffer to talk about their perspectives on the hobby (27:52). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (52:42).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Max Egenolf and Denton Pfeuffer
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

