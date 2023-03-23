 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Movie About Revenge

Dave, Jo, and Neil talk about the best revenge movies around. Vote which movie about revenge you think is the best here on our poll!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Egg Films


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what the best movie about revenge is. They start by discussing the concept of revenge in cinema (7:33). Then, they give out some category awards and go through pretrial dismissals (28:23). Later, they reveal their picks for the best movie about revenge (48:17), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (1:08:09).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best movie about revenge? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best movie about revenge?

view results
  • 24%
    Neil: ‘John Wick’
    (134 votes)
  • 23%
    Dave: ‘Oldboy’
    (130 votes)
  • 36%
    Joanna: ‘Kill Bill’
    (201 votes)
  • 14%
    Listener (Annie): ‘The Prestige’
    (79 votes)
544 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

