Super Sweet 16 Preview With Ian Eagle, Cousin Sal, and Princeton HC Mitch Henderson

Plus, reacting to Rick Pitino as the new St. John’s head coach and talking updated Final Four odds

By Tate Frazier and Cousin Sal Iacono
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


‌The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Ian Eagle of CBS to discuss the rush to prepare for the NCAA tournament after Selection Sunday; the wacky discussions around the basketball rims in Greensboro, NC; the different approach to broadcasting that March Madness requires versus other major sports; Jim Nantz’s final tournament for CBS; stories from Ian’s 23 NCAA tournaments; their thoughts on the new St. John’s head coach, Rick Pitino; and more (2:17). Then, Tate is joined by Cousin Sal of the Extra Points network to preview the Sweet 16, pick their favorite teams left by region, discuss the Final Four odds, go over Player of the Year candidates, and more (28:44). Finally, Tate talks with Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson about their season, upsetting Arizona and Missouri, Princeton fans, preparing for their matchup against Creighton, and more (51:52).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Ian Eagle, Cousin Sal, and Mitch Henderson
Producer: Kyle Crichton‌

