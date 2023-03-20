Is the Franchise Model Starting to Fatigue in Hollywood?

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss whether we are starting to see signs of decline in the franchise entertainment model. After the poor box-office showing of Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and a slow start to Season 3 of The Mandalorian, they speculate about whether the bankable franchise model of spinoffs, sequels, prequels, and universes is still as safe a bet as it once was. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about Hulu’s future and the upcoming film Flamin’ Hot.
For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown.
Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify