‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10, Plus the Season Finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

We’re back! After last week’s interviews, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker are here to break down your Bravo favorites. They start off with the latest Vanderpump Rules drama, which involved Raquel Leviss posting a shady photo on Instagram that made co-star Katie Maloney bite back (2:40). Then, the duo talk about a very messy Summer House tea party (30:25). Later on, Zack Peter joins to say farewell to the Miami housewives as the show closes its fifth season (42:00).
Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
