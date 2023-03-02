 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10, Plus the Season Finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack discuss the latest in Bravo news

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker
We’re back! After last week’s interviews, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker are here to break down your Bravo favorites. They start off with the latest Vanderpump Rules drama, which involved Raquel Leviss posting a shady photo on Instagram that made co-star Katie Maloney bite back (2:40). Then, the duo talk about a very messy Summer House tea party (30:25). Later on, Zack Peter joins to say farewell to the Miami housewives as the show closes its fifth season (42:00).

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

