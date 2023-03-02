 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Topps Industry Conference Takeaways With Geoff Wilson, and Pokémon for Beginners

Mike and Jesse are joined by the founder of Topps Industry, to discuss some announcements made at the 2023 Topps Industry Conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Indiana Pacers v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod off by giving their impressions of the Topps Industry Conference (01:57). Then, the founder of Sports Cards Investor, Geoff Wilson, joins the conversation to discuss some of the announcements made at the event (10:49). Afterward they talk about new releases (41:25), then Jesse offers some advice for people who want to get into Pokémon cards as an investment (44:55). Finally, they end by answering your mailbag questions (61:37).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Geoff Wilson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

