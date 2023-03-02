Topps Industry Conference Takeaways With Geoff Wilson, and Pokémon for Beginners

Mike and Jesse start the pod off by giving their impressions of the Topps Industry Conference (01:57). Then, the founder of Sports Cards Investor, Geoff Wilson, joins the conversation to discuss some of the announcements made at the event (10:49). Afterward they talk about new releases (41:25), then Jesse offers some advice for people who want to get into Pokémon cards as an investment (44:55). Finally, they end by answering your mailbag questions (61:37).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Geoff Wilson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts