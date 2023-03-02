 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trial Royale: The Best Zombie Movie Ever. Round 3—The Final.

It’s up to you to decide—what’s the best zombie movie ever? Vote for the winner here!

By Kai Grady, Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Image Ten


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna finish their Trial Royale for the best zombie movie ever! They start by revealing the winners from the best slow-zombie movies poll before giving out their “Georgie Romeros: Awards for the Living Dead” from the eight films in the Trial Royale bracket (1:35). Next, they read some listener emails highlighting a handful of zombie flicks that just missed the bracket, as well as their own toughest cuts (54:20). Finally, they briefly discuss the final four remaining zombie films (67:55).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best zombie movie ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop-culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best zombie movie ever?

view results
  • 37%
    28 Days Later (2002)
    (3 votes)
  • 12%
    Train to Busan (2016)
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    Shaun of the Dead (2004)
    (1 vote)
  • 37%
    Night of the Living Dead (1968)
    (3 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

