Mailbag: Why Does the Internet Make Us Depressed? Where Does Good Writing Come From? Is College Worth It Anymore?

Derek answers your burning questions in a special mailbag episode!

By Derek Thompson
If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com. You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_

In the following excerpt, Derek runs through the episode’s mailbag topics and previews an upcoming episode on ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Derek Thompson: Today, it’s our first mailbag in what feels like forever. We’ve already done two episodes this week on the news of the week in economics, which was the absolute calamity of Silicon Valley Bank, followed by the near banking panic that nearly swept over the entire midsize regional bank community. I am very interested in and very closely following the emergence of GPT-4, the new AI from OpenAI. I’ve been playing around with it on the new ChatGPT Plus edition, which is powered by GPT-4. Some incredible things happening there, some spooky things, according to some talking heads.

So I’m looking forward to an episode in the next week or two weeks to break down this phenomenon. For now, I don’t know how much news there is in this particular sphere. It’s really cool. Some of the implications are awesome, some of the implications are extremely spooky.

Today, we’ve got a really fun bunch of questions—questions about why the internet turns us all into doomers, where good writing comes from, why it feels among some like college isn’t worth it anymore, some questions about the labor shortage, the future of nuclear power. It’s a really fun lineup.

Today, we've got a really fun bunch of questions—questions about why the internet turns us all into doomers, where good writing comes from, why it feels among some like college isn't worth it anymore, some questions about the labor shortage, the future of nuclear power. It's a really fun lineup.

Host: Derek Thompson
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

