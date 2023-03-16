‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Part 2, Ariana Madix’s Statement, and ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 5

Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter kick off today’s episode with the latest on the Real Housewives of Miami reunion (0:00). Both agree that Alexia Echevarria continues to be problematic (2:30) and dive into the Larsa Pippen of it all (11:40). Then, Jodi Walker joins to recap Vanderpump Rules, Scandoval, and the Instagram statement released by Ariana Madix (38:55). Later, Chelsea and Jodi give their takes on a very uneventful Summer House season (1:03:10).
Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Zack Peter, Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
