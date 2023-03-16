The Madness of NFL Free Agency, and Tucker Carlson’s GOP Takeover

Bryan and David are back to discuss all that’s happening throughout the NFL “legal tampering period,” a.k.a. free agency (0:40), and they touch on the biggest stories involving Aaron Rodgers, trade inflation, and more! Then, they switch gears and review Tucker Carlson’s media position while more information is released from the Dominion lawsuit (22:24). Plus, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
