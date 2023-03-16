

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what the best movie with a number in its title is. They start by discussing the movie that inspired the debate, 65 (11:20). Then, they give out some category awards and go through pretrial dismissals (20:11). Later, they reveal their picks for the best movie with a number in the title (44:59) before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (1:03:36).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie with a number in its title? You can vote for the winner here, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best movie with a number in its title? Neil: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Dave: ‘Se7en’

Joanna: ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Listener (Nicole): ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ vote view results 0% Neil: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (0 votes)

0% Dave: ‘Se7en’ (0 votes)

0% Joanna: ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (0 votes)

0% Listener (Nicole): ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify