ALT Valuation Controversy and Talking Breaking with Kyle Rino From Monster Breaks

Mike, Jesse, and Kyle Rino talk about the impact of Fanatics on the live-selling market and the future of breaking

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about controversy revolving around the card marketplace ALT and reportedly altering valuations (02:22). Then, Kyle Rino from Monster Breaks joins the show to talk about his time in the hobby, the impact Fanatics will have on the live-selling market, and the future of breaking (13:31). After, they discuss new releases (41:38) and answer your mailbag questions (45:35).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

