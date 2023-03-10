The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Summit White,” the controversial Tiffany & Co. x Nike AF1 “F&F” release, and Jeff Staple’s new collaboration with Puma. Wos also breaks down some off-court fits from Josh Giddey, Willie Caulie-Stein, Alperen Sengun, and David Duke Jr.
The Controversial Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1s
The Ringer's Wosny Lambre discusses the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "Summit White"
