America’s Big New Economic Idea—and All the Ways It Could Go Wrong

President Biden is leaning toward using the government to support key industries in what’s sometimes referred to as “industrial policy.” However, a strong case could be made against it. WSJ chief economics commentator Grep Ip weighs in to help separate myth from reality.

By Derek Thompson
Under President Biden, the U.S. is pivoting toward what some people call “industrial policy”—that is, using the government to support key industries, like green energy manufacturing and the manufacture of advanced computer chips. There is a strong case against industrial policy in economics: It’s the idea that governments do not know better than markets when it comes to picking winners, and industrial policy just wastes money and distorts the economy. But there’s another view, which is that industrial policy is utterly necessary to help the U.S. build an abundance of computer chips and green energy infrastructure. Greg Ip, the chief economics commentator at The Wall Street Journal, helps us separate fear from fact as we talk about industrial policy.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Greg Ip
Producer: Devon Manze

