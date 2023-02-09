 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drafting Our Favorite Super Bowl Props

The crew runs through their favorite prop bets, including Travis Kelce’s total receptions and the number of TikToks Jackson Mahomes will post

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Live from Phoenix, The Ringer NFL Draft Show runs through their favorite prop bets of Super Bowl LVII, ranging from in-game bets like Travis Kelce’s total receptions and A.J. Brown’s longest reception to the number of TikToks Jackson Mahomes will post and Rihanna’s opening halftime-show song.

Click here to donate to the Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck

