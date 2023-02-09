Drafting Our Favorite Super Bowl Props



Live from Phoenix, The Ringer NFL Draft Show runs through their favorite prop bets of Super Bowl LVII, ranging from in-game bets like Travis Kelce’s total receptions and A.J. Brown’s longest reception to the number of TikToks Jackson Mahomes will post and Rihanna’s opening halftime-show song.

Click here to donate to the Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts