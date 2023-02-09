Trial Royale: The Best Zombie Movie Ever. Round One—Fast Zombies.



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna begin the first-ever Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be pitting zombie movies against each other to determine the best zombie movie ever. First up is the fast-zombies division.

They start the pod by talking about zombie media in general (5:12) before going through some pretrial dismissals and giving out some awards (27:38). Later, they discuss the listener submissions chosen to be in the fast-zombies division of the poll (37:35).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best fast-zombie movie ever? You can vote for the winner at http://TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop-culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

