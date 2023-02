Tyson and Riley are joined by Tina Wesson, winner of Survivor: The Australian Outback—the second season of the series. As we get ready for Season 44 of Survivor, they continue the conversation about the casting styles of different notable eras. Tina tells us about her journey, from the making of her audition tape to the last interview with Jeff Probst and CBS producers.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Tina Wesson

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify