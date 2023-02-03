Super Bowl LVII Prop Bet Preview

Warren and House are joined by Austin to share their favorite prop bets and strategies for Super Bowl LVII. First they discuss the “fun” props like coin toss, national anthem length, and Gatorade color (1:00). Then, they share their early leans for passing props (16:00), rushing props (29:00), and receiving props (36:00) before discussing the point total (43:00) and MVP (50:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
