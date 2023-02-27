 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Bounties Good for the Hobby?

Plus, a market check-in with Josh Cohen and F1 talk with Jason Flynn

By Jesse Gibson
Jesse starts the pod by discussing if bounties are good or bad for the hobby. Then, his wife, Samantha, joins the show to discuss her outside perspective on the hobby (6:00). Later, Jesse is joined by Josh Cohen from PC Sportscards to talk a little bit about the NBA and discuss cards that have been selling recently (14:41). Finally, Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United comes on to tell Jesse and Josh all about the F1 card market (34:32).

Host: Jesse Gibson
Guests: Samantha Gibson, Josh Cohen, and Jason Flynn
