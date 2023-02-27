Are Bounties Good for the Hobby?



Jesse starts the pod by discussing if bounties are good or bad for the hobby. Then, his wife, Samantha, joins the show to discuss her outside perspective on the hobby (6:00). Later, Jesse is joined by Josh Cohen from PC Sportscards to talk a little bit about the NBA and discuss cards that have been selling recently (14:41). Finally, Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United comes on to tell Jesse and Josh all about the F1 card market (34:32).

Host: Jesse Gibson

Guests: Samantha Gibson, Josh Cohen, and Jason Flynn

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

