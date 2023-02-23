Watching Your Favorite Team Is About to Get Harder

Matt is joined by Brandon Ross, partner at Lightshed Partners, to discuss the shifting balance of power for regional sports networks, where you can watch your favorite local teams when their games are not airing nationally. The current media landscape is shifting under the RSNs; consolidation and competition from streaming services are threatening the economic viability of their business. Can the local sports networks for the NBA, MLB, and other sports leagues survive this monumental shift in sports viewership? Matt and Craig finish with a prediction about the upcoming comedy Cocaine Bear.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guests: Brandon Ross