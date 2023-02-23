 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Interview Real Housewives Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira!

The two stars join to discuss life after Season 5, talk about the pettiest moments in the series, and tease the reunion

By Chelsea Stark
Chelsea Stark-Jones sits down with Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira to talk all things Real Housewives of Miami (0:00). From life after Season 5 to beef between old and new cast members, they chat about the pettiest moments of the series (10:40) and who the fakest housewife is (20:53). Guerdy also teases a very loud, chaotic, and emotional reunion (22:30); drops some wedding-planning tips; and so much more.

Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guests: Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

