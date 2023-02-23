We Interview Real Housewives Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira!

Chelsea Stark-Jones sits down with Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira to talk all things Real Housewives of Miami (0:00). From life after Season 5 to beef between old and new cast members, they chat about the pettiest moments of the series (10:40) and who the fakest housewife is (20:53). Guerdy also teases a very loud, chaotic, and emotional reunion (22:30); drops some wedding-planning tips; and so much more.
Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guests: Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
