 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bing Chatbot Gone Wild and Why AI Could Be the Story of the Decade

The New York Times’ Kevin Roose joins to discuss developments in artificial intelligence

By Derek Thompson
OpenAI ChatGPT - Google Bard - Bing Illustration Getty Images


Large language models like ChatGPT and Bing’s chatbot can tell stories. They can analyze the effects of agricultural AI on American and Chinese farms. They can pass medical licensing exams, summarize 1,000-page documents, and score a 147 on an IQ test. That’s the 99.9th percentile. They’re also liars. They don’t know what year it is. They recommend books that don’t exist. They write nonsense on request. Today’s guest, New York Times journalist Kevin Roose, spent a few hours last week talking to Bing. The conversation quickly went off the rails in the strangest of ways.

I am convinced that AI is going to be one of the most important stories of the decade. We are looking at something almost like the discovery of an alien intelligence. Except, because these technologies are trained on us, they aren’t extraterrestrial at all. If anything, they’re intra-terrestrial. We’ve taken the entire history of human culture—all of our texts, all of our images, maybe all of our music and art too—and fed it to a machine that we’ve built. Now, it’s talking back to us. Isn’t that fascinating? Isn’t it kind of scary?

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Kevin Roose
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Bye-Bye Muto: Five Must-Watch Keiji Muto Matches

With Muto wrestling the final match on his retirement tour, now is the time to run through his classic bouts

By Phil Schneider

Should WWE Have Put the Title on Sami Zayn in Montreal?

Plus, should Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns?

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Mercedes Moné Makes It Rain, While Roman Continues to Reign

Elsewhere, Dustin Rhodes is still great at what he does, and Jay White leaves NJPW like a warrior

By Phil Schneider

Arsenal Back on Top and Discussing Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’

Ian and Ryan also talk about Rachel Daly getting two for England against Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and 1 more

Animal Welfare and the Return of Animal Games

Van and Rachel welcome Chris Draper of the Performing Animal Welfare Society and Dr. Lauren Howard of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to discuss animal care and welfare

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Balkan Basketball Boom

Jordan Ritter Conn traveled to the Balkans to answer one simple question: How are so many of the world’s greatest basketball players—including two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and potential future MVP Luka Doncic—coming from such a small region?

By Jordan Ritter Conn