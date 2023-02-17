 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFOs and Aliens and Drones and Balloons: Understanding the U.S. Sky Wars

The United States has shot down four objects over North American skies recently. What are we looking at, and what are we shooting at?

By Derek Thompson
US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon Photo by Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy via Getty Images


Since a big white Chinese spy balloon floated across the ocean and into U.S. airspace, the United States has shot down four objects over North American skies. What are we looking at, and what are we shooting at? Are these objects American? Are they Chinese? Are they human? To tell the full story of this bizarre month in aerial objects—from the balloon to the aerial shoot-out to the UFO freak-out—we’ve got two guests: former Atlantic correspondent and Substack writer James Fallows and the science writer and noted extraterrestrial-object researcher Mick West.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: James Fallows & Mick West
Producer: Devon Manze

