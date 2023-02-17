UFOs and Aliens and Drones and Balloons: Understanding the U.S. Sky Wars



Since a big white Chinese spy balloon floated across the ocean and into U.S. airspace, the United States has shot down four objects over North American skies. What are we looking at, and what are we shooting at? Are these objects American? Are they Chinese? Are they human? To tell the full story of this bizarre month in aerial objects—from the balloon to the aerial shoot-out to the UFO freak-out—we’ve got two guests: former Atlantic correspondent and Substack writer James Fallows and the science writer and noted extraterrestrial-object researcher Mick West.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guests: James Fallows & Mick West

Producer: Devon Manze

