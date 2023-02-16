We Interview Carl Radke!

This week, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter start off with a recap of the Baha Mar trip from The Real Housewives of Miami Episode 14 (1:00). Then, Jodi Walker enters the chat to talk about all things Vanderpump Rules, including the Schwartz & Sandy’s Daily Mail party (27:40). Later, Jodi is joined by Carl Radke from Summer House to talk Season 7 (01:11:11), his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard, his Loverboy affiliation, and more.
Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Zack Peter, and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify