We Interview Carl Radke!

Plus, Miami mayhem in Baha Mar and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 2

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker
Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images


This week, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter start off with a recap of the Baha Mar trip from The Real Housewives of Miami Episode 14 (1:00). Then, Jodi Walker enters the chat to talk about all things Vanderpump Rules, including the Schwartz & Sandy’s Daily Mail party (27:40). Later, Jodi is joined by Carl Radke from Summer House to talk Season 7 (01:11:11), his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard, his Loverboy affiliation, and more.

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Zack Peter, and Jodi Walker
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

