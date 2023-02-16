 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trial Royale: The Best Zombie Movie Ever. Round 2—Slow Zombies.

Vote for the best slow-zombie movie ever! Is it ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ or ‘Dead Snow’?

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Universal Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Trial Royale for the best zombie movie ever with some slow-zombie movies! They start with a little zombie history lesson (13:49) before going through some pretrial dismissals (26:29). Later, they go through the four movies they chose to represent slow-zombie movies on this week’s poll (40:20).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best slow-zombie movie ever? The top two choices will move on to the final round and face off against the best of the fast zombies division! You can vote here, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winners will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop-culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best slow-zombie movie ever?

view results
  • 17%
    ‘Night of the Living Dead’ (1968)
    (8 votes)
  • 6%
    ‘Dawn of the Dead’ (1978)
    (3 votes)
  • 73%
    ‘Shaun of the Dead’ (2004)
    (34 votes)
  • 2%
    ‘Dead Snow’ (2009)
    (1 vote)
46 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

