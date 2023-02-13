Big Wos discusses the new MSCHF Big Red Boot, Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” releasing by the end of the year, new images of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Archer Ave,” and the premiere of the New Balance Kawhi III “Alpha Predator.” In Cop or Drop, Wos breaks down new off-court fits from Jalen Williams, LeBron James, and Zach LaVine.
Filed under:
LeBron’s NBA-Scoring-Record Outfit and the MSCHF Big Red Boot
Big Wos also discusses the “Reverse Grinch” and new images of the Jordan Tatum 1 “Archer Ave”
Share this story
The Latest
The Holding Call on the Eagles May Have Been Technically Correct, but It Felt Wrong
We seemed to be heading toward an all-time great Super Bowl finish—until the referees got involved
Super Bowl Recap: Mahomes vs. Hurts, the First 58 Minutes, the Call, and Toney’s Moment
We recap potentially the greatest first 58 minutes in Super Bowl history, including Jalen Hurts’s incredible performance, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ resilience, what Rihanna’s performance was like from inside the stadium, Kadarius Toney’s heroics, and much more
Super Bowl LVII Recap
Nora and Steven recap the Chiefs’ 38-35 comeback victory over the Eagles. They start with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ second-half offense. They also discuss Jalen Hurts’s four-touchdown performance, the Eagles’ defense, and much more.
Patrick Mahomes Has Earned a Place Among the NFL’s Greats
The Chiefs quarterback now has two Super Bowl rings to go with his two MVP awards—all by age 27. Where does that place him in the pantheon of the NFL’s legendary quarterbacks?
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Exit Survey
Breaking down our favorite under-the-radar deals, buyout candidates, and more. Plus, revised Finals predictions after a league-altering deadline.
Magic Mike’s Last Chance to Make Women Feel Good
‘Magic Mike’ turned itself into an unlikely franchise dedicated to promoting women’s pleasure, but in the end, it overcomplicated its appeal