Super Bowl Recap: Mahomes vs. Hurts, the First 58 Minutes, the Call, and Toney’s Moment

Live from inside State Farm Stadium in Arizona, we recap potentially the greatest first 58 minutes in Super Bowl history, including Jalen Hurts’s incredible performance, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ resilience, whether the game’s legacy can outlast its deciding holding call, what Rihanna’s performance was like from inside the stadium, Kadarius Toney’s heroics, and much more.

