 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl Recap: Mahomes vs. Hurts, the First 58 Minutes, the Call, and Toney’s Moment

We recap potentially the greatest first 58 minutes in Super Bowl history, including Jalen Hurts’s incredible performance, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ resilience, what Rihanna’s performance was like from inside the stadium, Kadarius Toney’s heroics, and much more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Live from inside State Farm Stadium in Arizona, we recap potentially the greatest first 58 minutes in Super Bowl history, including Jalen Hurts’s incredible performance, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ resilience, whether the game’s legacy can outlast its deciding holding call, what Rihanna’s performance was like from inside the stadium, Kadarius Toney’s heroics, and much more.

Check out our 2023 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVII

View all 51 stories

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

The Eagles’ Super Bowl Loss Offers Both Hope and Dread

Jalen Hurts and Philly’s young offensive nucleus will be back, but the Eagles will look different next season, and the road back isn’t guaranteed. Was this season the start of a new era or a missed opportunity that will burn for years?

By Sheil Kapadia
Play

LeBron’s NBA-Scoring-Record Outfit and the MSCHF Big Red Boot

Big Wos also discusses the "Reverse Grinch" and new images of the Jordan Tatum 1 "Archer Ave"

By Wosny Lambre

The Holding Call on the Eagles May Have Been Technically Correct, but It Felt Wrong

We seemed to be heading toward an all-time great Super Bowl finish—until the referees got involved

By Danny Kelly

Super Bowl LVII Recap

Nora and Steven recap the Chiefs’ 38-35 comeback victory over the Eagles. They start with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ second-half offense. They also discuss Jalen Hurts’s four-touchdown performance, the Eagles’ defense, and much more.

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Patrick Mahomes Has Earned a Place Among the NFL’s Greats

The Chiefs quarterback now has two Super Bowl rings to go with his two MVP awards—all by age 27. Where does that place him in the pantheon of the NFL’s legendary quarterbacks?

By Danny Heifetz

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Exit Survey

Breaking down our favorite under-the-radar deals, buyout candidates, and more. Plus, revised Finals predictions after a league-altering deadline.

By The Ringer Staff