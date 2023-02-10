 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVII Betting Preview

Sharp and House share their favorite prop bets and explain what the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will each need to do to win the Super Bowl

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


In their final episode before the Super Bowl, Sharp and House first recap Sharp’s time in Arizona (1:00). Then, they dive into the game and explain why both offenses should start fast (15:00) before explaining what the Chiefs (27:00) and Eagles (44:00) need to do to win. Finally, they share their favorite prop bets (55:00) and select the final Betting Buddy of the season (64:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVII

View all 40 stories

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Super Bowl Picks With Jeff Fisher and Sheil Kapadia, Plus Prop Bet Mania

Russillo shares his thoughts on Super Bowl 57, good and bad stats on both teams, best storylines, and his Super Bowl pick

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia

D’Angelo Russell Traded to the Lakers, and Mike Conley Joins the Timberwolves. Plus, More NBA Trade Deadline Reactions.

Austin and Pausha are talking everything NBA trade deadline, starting with Austin’s former T-Wolves teammate D’Angelo Russell being traded back to the Lakers and veteran point guard Mike Conley coming to Minnesota

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

The Ins and Outs of a Week Spent on Super Bowl Radio Row

What’s it like spending six days around smooth-talking hosts, the all-important "Wednesday Guys," and Carrot Top? Let our correspondent tell you.

By Bryan Curtis

Will the Manchester City Situation Affect the Premier League Title Race?

Ian, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn also chat about their joint live show in London and come up with some fun, fictional football trades

By Ian Wright

Sixers Fall to the Celtics and Trade Matisse Thybulle During Deadline Day

Plus, Sr. Ringer NBA writer Michael Pina joined Raheem Palmer to discuss the state of the Sixers after the deadline

By Raheem Palmer and Michael Pina

Ranking Every NBA Trade Deadline Deal by Title Impact

It’s unusual for midseason trades to swing the NBA title race, but some of the players who changed teams this deadline could be championship difference makers

By Zach Kram