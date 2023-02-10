Super Bowl LVII Betting Preview



In their final episode before the Super Bowl, Sharp and House first recap Sharp’s time in Arizona (1:00). Then, they dive into the game and explain why both offenses should start fast (15:00) before explaining what the Chiefs (27:00) and Eagles (44:00) need to do to win. Finally, they share their favorite prop bets (55:00) and select the final Betting Buddy of the season (64:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify