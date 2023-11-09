 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Body-Swap Movie

Inspired by ‘The Marvels,’ we look at those times when things got mixed up

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and Joanna Robinson
Twentieth Century Fox


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best body-swap movie! They start by talking about the inspiration for this debate, The Marvels (14:32). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (25:22) before revealing their picks for the best body-swap movie (42:22). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:09:36).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best body-swap movie? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best body-swap movie?

view results
  • 0%
    Dave: ‘Vice Versa’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘Your Name’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: ‘Big’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Julia): ‘Freaky Friday’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

‌Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Is this a good week to pick the underdogs? If that means taking the Joshua Dobbs–led Vikings, absolutely. The Tommy DeVito Giants at Dallas? No way. Here are all the picks for this week’s NFL slate.

By Sheil Kapadia

Panthers-Bears Preview, Best College Football Games, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 preview the Thursday night matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, giving out their best bets for the game, best props, and first touchdown scorer

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Highlights and Lowlights From the Third GOP Debate

Julie Mason joins the show to help look for answers

By Tara Palmeri

NFL Midseason Superlatives: Who Is the MVP?

At the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season, let’s hand out some real and should-be-real awards

By Nora Princiotti

Our 2023 Midseason NFL Playoff Predictions

The Eagles look like the Eagles again, but which team should be the favorite to come out of a loaded—but questionable—AFC this season?

By The Ringer Staff

The Celts Lose in Philly and a Rough Night for Jaylen

Brian dives into the Celtics’ close loss to the 76ers, including Jayson Tatum’s quiet performance, concerning signs from the Celtics bench, and more

By Brian Barrett