This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best body-swap movie! They start by talking about the inspiration for this debate, The Marvels (14:32). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (25:22) before revealing their picks for the best body-swap movie (42:22). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:09:36).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best body-swap movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
Poll
What is the best body-swap movie?
-
0%
Dave: ‘Vice Versa’
-
0%
Joanna: ‘Your Name’
-
0%
Neil: ‘Big’
-
0%
Listener (Julia): ‘Freaky Friday’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify