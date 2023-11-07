 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Fragile Hope for Peace in Israel-Palestine

Sally Abed, an activist with the group Standing Together, joins Derek to discuss what it’s like being Palestinian in Israel, how to build a coalition for peace, and more

By Derek Thompson
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images


In the past few weeks, our coverage of this conflict has tried very hard to see the problem from as many angles as possible. In our first episode, we considered the political motivations of Hamas’s October 7 attack. In our second episode, we considered the behavior of Israel’s government from a critical perspective. In a third episode, we asked whether Israel’s military objectives made sense by speaking to a counterterrorism expert. And last week, we told the 150-year history of Israel, Palestine, and the origins of Hamas by speaking to two historians, one who was clearly more sympathetic to Israel and another who was clearly more sympathetic to Palestine.

There is a voice we haven’t heard from in this series: a Palestinian voice. Today’s interview is with Sally Abed, a Palestinian Israeli, who is an activist with the group Standing Together. We talk about the “psychosis” and “impossibility” of being Palestinian in Israel, what happens after a cease-fire, and how to build a coalition for peace.

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com.

In the following excerpt, Sally Abed shares her experience with Derek about what it is like to exist as a Palestinian right now.

Derek Thompson: Before we talk about the difficulty of achieving peace and social justice in this part of the world, can you tell me, on a personal level, what it’s like being a Palestinian Israeli at this moment?

Sally Abed: At any moment, I would describe it as a psychosis. But right now, it’s almost an impossibility. It’s almost an impossibility. It feels like there is this requirement for us to erase ourselves completely as Palestinians. It just seems like there is no space for us to exist as Palestinians right now in Israel. Anything that we are saying, anything that we are expressing is just not enough, or not good, or bad, or inciting, or hateful, or terror-supporting. We immediately became the enemies from within. We are going through a lot of incitement and [a] hostile environment around us through the media and on the streets.

Our minister of national security and the head of police is an open Jewish supremacist who is openly calling for the annulation of Gaza and talking against our society here within Israel. He has been distributing tens of thousands of pieces of arms, of guns, to civil organized groups, especially in mixed cities like Haifa. So there’s a very, very deep sense of insecurity, like physical insecurity. And then we are seeing mass arrests, mass firings from work, students being expelled from universities. It’s a near-impossible situation to exist right now.

Thompson: It seems like, to make it even harder, you are not just a Palestinian Israeli. You are a Palestinian Israeli who is an activist, who is a media figure, who speaks out and is a part of this incredibly difficult conversation that people are having within Israel and around the world. Just one more question on this point: What’s been the hardest thing to communicate in this moment, where on the one hand, you have this horrific attack of October 7, and on the other hand, you have this shelling of Gaza, which is clearly destroying many homes and killing many civilians? The exact number is up for debate, but the fact that there is a number is not up for debate. When you have these two truths that are living side by side, what’s been the hardest thing to communicate as a media representative?

Abed: When I said that it’s a near impossibility to exist as Palestinian right now, there’s zero space for me to express my pain and my collective trauma and my collective grief over my people in Gaza. And it has to do with two main things. One, the fact that the Israeli public, the media, the government, [and] a lot of things, for decades, have systematically disconnected our narrative as “Arab Israelis” from the Palestinians. And if you want to be a good Arab, a partner, a part of the society, of the Israeli society, you absolutely cannot be Palestinian. Right?

And in these moments of really the experience, the duality of experience that we hold, also experiencing the atrocities that we endured as [an] Israeli society. Many of my friends lost dear ones. I have been in funerals. I’ve been going. We are devastated, and we see the loss and the fear and the pain. And at the same time, we see it against us. We are almost held responsible for it. And then, parallel to that, we are just not allowed to express our own experience as Palestinians and our own pain. And I think that’s the hardest thing to portray just for people here, especially for [the] Israeli Jewish public, just that duality and our right to grieve our people in Gaza.

This excerpt was edited for clarity. Listen to the rest of the episode here and follow the Plain English feed on Spotify.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Sally Abed
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Play

Biden and the Blacks, Plus a Segment on “Sassy”

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss claims that Black voters aren’t enthusiastically in support of Joe Biden. Plus, rapper Dee-1 calls out Meek Mill and Rick Ross for contradictory lyrics, and the word "sassy" has social media abuzz.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Five Thoughts on James Harden’s Ugly Los Angeles Clippers Debut

The new-look Clippers won’t be an overnight success. With Harden in tow, Los Angeles will need to make some drastic changes to realize its potential.

By Kevin O'Connor

Taylor Swift Played Her Cards Better Than We Could Have Imagined

There’s a universe in which "Taylor’s Versions" amounted to a largely abstract victory while making a mess out of Swift’s catalog. Instead, they’ve put her on track to become the most popular artist in the history of streaming music.

By Justin Charity

Episode 15: Most Capped: Ben Youngs on England’s World Cup Campaign, Borthers, Eddie Jones, the Bunker and 127 Caps

With the Rugby World Cup done and dusted, we’ve called in England’s most capped men’s international of all time, Ben Youngs, to talk us through his RWC campaign

By The Rugby Pod

24 Question Party People: Gavin Rossdale of Bush

Gavin Rossdale is on ‘24 Question Party People’ to talk about Bush’s newest release, ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’; his infrared sauna and cold-plunge practice; why he finds actors so inspiring; and his passion for grilling meat.

By Yasi Salek

S11E7: “In Rainbows” Title Analysis + Faust Arp

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with an analysis of its title and how its themes have appeared in every song thus far. Then we examine the album’s sixth track, "Faust Arp."

By Cole Cuchna