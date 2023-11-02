 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Animated Series for Adults

Dave, Neil, and Joanna get into the history of adult animation before debating which series takes the crown

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Fox


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best animated series for adults! They start by talking about the history of adult animation on TV (9:15). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (40:43) before revealing their picks for the best animated series for adults (1:16:35). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:34:11).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best animated series for adults? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best animated series for adults?

view results
  • 35%
    Dave: ‘South Park’
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Joanna: ‘Harley Quinn’
    (1 vote)
  • 35%
    Neil: ‘Bob’s Burgers’
    (10 votes)
  • 25%
    Listener (DJ): ‘Bojack Horseman’
    (7 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

