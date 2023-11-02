

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best animated series for adults! They start by talking about the history of adult animation on TV (9:15). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (40:43) before revealing their picks for the best animated series for adults (1:16:35). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:34:11).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best animated series for adults? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best animated series for adults? Dave: ‘South Park’

Joanna: ‘Harley Quinn’

Neil: ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Listener (DJ): ‘Bojack Horseman’ vote view results 35% Dave: ‘South Park’ (10 votes)

3% Joanna: ‘Harley Quinn’ (1 vote)

35% Neil: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (10 votes)

25% Listener (DJ): ‘Bojack Horseman’ (7 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

