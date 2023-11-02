This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best animated series for adults! They start by talking about the history of adult animation on TV (9:15). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (40:43) before revealing their picks for the best animated series for adults (1:16:35). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:34:11).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best animated series for adults? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
Poll
What is the best animated series for adults?
-
35%
Dave: ‘South Park’
-
3%
Joanna: ‘Harley Quinn’
-
35%
Neil: ‘Bob’s Burgers’
-
25%
Listener (DJ): ‘Bojack Horseman’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
