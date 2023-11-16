

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the most unnecessary prequel! They start by talking about the where the term “prequel” came from, and the different kinds of prequels there are (10:12). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (28:45) before revealing their picks for the most unnecessary prequel (46:11). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:13:27).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the most unnecessary prequel? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the most unnecessary prequel? Dave: ‘Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones’

Joanna: ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy

Neil: ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’

Listener (Cassie): The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trilogy vote view results 10% Dave: ‘Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones’ (5 votes)

28% Joanna: ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy (13 votes)

19% Neil: ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (9 votes)

41% Listener (Cassie): The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trilogy (19 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

‌Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify