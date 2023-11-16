 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Most Unnecessary Prequel

Some movies just don’t need to happen

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the most unnecessary prequel! They start by talking about the where the term “prequel” came from, and the different kinds of prequels there are (10:12). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (28:45) before revealing their picks for the most unnecessary prequel (46:11). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:13:27).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the most unnecessary prequel? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the most unnecessary prequel?

view results
  • 10%
    Dave: ‘Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones’
    (5 votes)
  • 28%
    Joanna: ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy
    (13 votes)
  • 19%
    Neil: ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’
    (9 votes)
  • 41%
    Listener (Cassie): The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trilogy
    (19 votes)
46 votes total Vote Now

‌Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

