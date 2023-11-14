Rupert’s Retirement and Fox’s Place in Hollywood



Matt is joined by journalist and former chief media correspondent for CNN Brian Stelter to discuss the unique business behind Fox and its relationship with Hollywood moving forward in the post-Rupert era, including how it continues to generate billions in profits every year, its lucrative deal with the NFL, and its ad-supported TV service, Tubi. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on Tom Brady’s media career.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Brian Stelter

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

