Rupert’s Retirement and Fox’s Place in Hollywood

And later, Matt gives a prediction on Tom Brady’s media career

By Matthew Belloni
Murdoch annual party Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images


Matt is joined by journalist and former chief media correspondent for CNN Brian Stelter to discuss the unique business behind Fox and its relationship with Hollywood moving forward in the post-Rupert era, including how it continues to generate billions in profits every year, its lucrative deal with the NFL, and its ad-supported TV service, Tubi. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on Tom Brady’s media career.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Brian Stelter
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

