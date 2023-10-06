Zack’s in the ‘Beverly Hills’ Trailer?! Plus, ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City.’

Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter begin this week’s Morally Corrupt by breaking down the new Beverly Hills and Miami trailers (1:23), before launching into recaps of Southern Charm Season 9, Episode 4 (17:58) and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Reunion Part 1 (31:52). Then, Rachel welcomes Jodi Walker to discuss The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, Episode 12 (41:28) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 5 (1:06:27).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
