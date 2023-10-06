 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zack’s in the ‘Beverly Hills’ Trailer?! Plus, ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack talk all things Bravo news and recent episode!

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Bravo


Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter begin this week’s Morally Corrupt by breaking down the new Beverly Hills and Miami trailers (1:23), before launching into recaps of Southern Charm Season 9, Episode 4 (17:58) and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Reunion Part 1 (31:52). Then, Rachel welcomes Jodi Walker to discuss The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, Episode 12 (41:28) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 5 (1:06:27).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Reality TV Podcast

The Latest

WWE Fastlane Preview and Why Hulk Hogan Is the Babe Ruth of Pro Wrestling. Plus, Hollywood Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. on the Biggest Stories in Wrestling Right Now!

And later, discussion of the Bloodline story line, Adam Copeland, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

How the Orioles’ Call-ups Fueled One of the Quickest Turnarounds in Baseball History

Baltimore’s aggressive prospect promotions not only exemplify an emerging trend across MLB—they have also turned the O’s from cellar-dwellers to contenders in historically short order

By Ben Lindbergh

Kevin McCarthy Ousted and What’s Next With Jonathan Martin

Bakari and political journalist Jonathan Martin react to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, the future of Representative Matt Gaetz, and the impact the congressional turmoil could have on the 2024 election

By Bakari Sellers

The Hunt for Caleb Williams and Questioning the Draft Process. Plus, Underrated QBs With Willie Colon.

Plus, this week’s Alliance Parlay and some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

The Drake ‘For All the Dogs’ Exit Survey

Drake returns with his eighth solo album, the densely packed ‘For All the Dogs.’ Did he deliver? The Ringer staff discusses.

By The Ringer Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions
Play

Rock-Bottom Patriots, Framing Steelers OC Matt Canada, and Is It Time to Trade for Kyle Pitts?!

Plus, previewing the 49ers-Cowboys game and giving some sneaky additions for your fantasy team

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more