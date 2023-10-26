 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Movie Ghost

Halloween is nearly here, so Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate which movie ghost should take the crown!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Warner Bros.


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie ghost! They start by talking about Mike Flanagan’s filmography, why his work resonates so much with them, and which of his movies or series are their favorites (6:53). Then, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (30:34) before revealing their picks for the best movie ghost (50:38). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:07:48).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best movie ghost? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Who is the best movie ghost?

view results
  • 52%
    Dave: Beetlejuice
    (88 votes)
  • 23%
    Joanna: Sam (Patrick Swayze) in ‘Ghost’
    (39 votes)
  • 5%
    Neil: Candyman
    (10 votes)
  • 17%
    Listener (Lauren): Casper
    (30 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

