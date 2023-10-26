So You Wanna … Build a YouTube Culinary Empire? With Andrew Rea

Dave dials in from New York City to talk about the things he misses about the city he considered his home, including the experience of feeling like a stranger. Things get poignant as Dave talks about how much he misses walking through the streets and about feeling like New York wasn’t his home for the first time in more than two decades.

Slice talks about an interesting conundrum that Dave is facing—being in town and not telling any of his friends about it, and the pangs of guilt (or not) that follow.

Pro Football Food Weekly breaks down a surprisingly close matchup between Tampa Bay and Buffalo, as Dave sings the praises of the beef on weck but gives Bern’s Steak House of Tampa Bay some much-overdue national attention.

Dave is then joined by Andrew Rea, the host of Binging With Babish, and the two catch up and talk about perfectionism, learning to accept and take advantage of mistakes, and Rea’s new cookbook, Basics With Babish.

Host: Dave Chang

Guests: Andrew Rea and Euno Lee

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS