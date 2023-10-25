 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 5

Tyson and Riley are joined by Rob Cesternino to answer questions about worms, give some strategies for using a fake idol, and more!

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Tyson and Riley are back to recap the fifth episode of Survivor Season 45! Today, they are joined by Rob Cesternino, the host of Rob Has a Podcast, “the podfather of reality TV,” and a previous Survivor contestant. They give their opinions on the by-product from last week’s tribal (03:45), answer important questions about worms and worm ingestion on the island (10:06), give their personal strategies on the best way to use a fake idol (28:18), and relay some Survivor dad advice to future contestants (45:29).

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Rob Cesternino
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

