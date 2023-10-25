‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 5

Tyson and Riley are back to recap the fifth episode of Survivor Season 45! Today, they are joined by Rob Cesternino, the host of Rob Has a Podcast, “the podfather of reality TV,” and a previous Survivor contestant. They give their opinions on the by-product from last week’s tribal (03:45), answer important questions about worms and worm ingestion on the island (10:06), give their personal strategies on the best way to use a fake idol (28:18), and relay some Survivor dad advice to future contestants (45:29).
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Rob Cesternino
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
