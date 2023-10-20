The Finale of ‘New York’ Is Finally Here! Plus ‘Salt Lake City’ and ‘Southern Charm.’

Rachel and Jodi begin this week’s episode with a chat about the news of the week before digging into this week’s recaps! They give their thoughts on the (disappointing) finale of Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City (03:48) before recapping Season 4, Episode 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (28:02). Then, Rachel is joined by Zack to talk about this week’s melancholy episode of Southern Charm (48:46).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
