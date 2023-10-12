 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Worst Superhero in the MCU—Live!

The pod is live (!) from City Winery Grand Central to choose the worst superhero in the MCU: Vision, Hawkeye, Tony Stark, or Star-Lord

By Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson
Marvel Studios


This week, Dave and Joanna are joined by Ryan Arey, live from City Winery Grand Central! They debate the worst superhero in the MCU! They start by presenting their own picks (6:17), before getting suggestions from the audience (15:48). Then, they have the audience decide which suggestion should be added to the final poll!

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the worst superhero in the MCU? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Who is the worst superhero in the MCU?

view results
  • 24%
    Dave: Vision
    (15 votes)
  • 29%
    Joanna: Hawkeye
    (18 votes)
  • 9%
    Ryan: Tony Stark
    (6 votes)
  • 36%
    Listeners: Star-Lord
    (22 votes)
61 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ryan Arey
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

