Preseason Power Rankings, Parts 2 and 3

Justin, Rob, and Wos are back to give out more of their preseason rankings, featuring the Jazz, Hawks, Pelicans, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with Part 2 of their annual preseason power rankings, this time talking about the teams from no. 20 to no. 16. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and tell us who they think the swing player is.

Utah Jazz (03:18)

Atlanta Hawks (17:47)

Minnesota Timberwolves (35:25)

Indiana Pacers (53:28)

New Orleans Pelicans (63:50)

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz


Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with the second part of Part 2 of their preseason NBA power rankings, this time talking about the teams slotted 15th to 11th. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and identify this season’s swing player.

Thunder (4:22)

Kings (27:10)

Knicks (42:53)

Clippers (56:13)

Mavericks (1:07:10)

If you missed the beginning of the rankings, listen here!

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

