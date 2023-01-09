 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Playoff Narratives and NBA Talk With Chris McGill

Plus, Mike and Jesse discuss Fanatics selling its stake in Candy Digital

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by talking about some NFL playoff narratives and their potential impact on the hobby (6:21). Then, they are joined by Chris McGill to talk about some of the new features on Card Ladder (24:14), and discuss the first NBA All-Star voting returns (31:01). Later, they discuss Fanatics selling their stake in Candy Digital, as well as some other news and new releases (1:02:10). Then, they finish by answering some of your mailbag questions (1:14:37).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Chris McGill
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

