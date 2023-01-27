How AI Could Change Apple and Google, Writing and Music, and Everything Else

“The story of 2022 was the emergence of AI,” wrote Ben Thompson, the author of the Stratechery newsletter and podcast. “It seems clear to me that this is a new epoch in technology.” Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to wrangle this fascinating suite of new tools.
Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Ben Thompson
Producer: Devon Manze
