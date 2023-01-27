 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How AI Could Change Apple and Google, Writing and Music, and Everything Else

Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to use these new tools

By Derek Thompson
AI Companies Photo Illustrations Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


“The story of 2022 was the emergence of AI,” wrote Ben Thompson, the author of the Stratechery newsletter and podcast. “It seems clear to me that this is a new epoch in technology.” Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to wrangle this fascinating suite of new tools.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Ben Thompson
Producer: Devon Manze

