America Isn’t Ready for the Weight-Loss-Drug Revolution That’s Coming

Derek and Susan Z. Yanovski talk about the stakes of anti-obesity medication, why diet and exercise don’t work for so many people, and how these weight-loss drugs could help American health care

By Derek Thompson
Cough Medicines Manufacturing In Shenyang


We have historically thought about weight as the mere outcome of our deliberate choices about diet and exercise. We have not typically thought about weight like a disease. But in the past 18 months, there’s been an extraordinary revolution in weight-loss medication that’s putting in our hands a therapy that can help people easily shed weight without major side effects. You may have heard these drugs go by the names Wegovy or Ozempic.

What happens when you take a country obsessed with self-image and diet and tell it that the mystery of weight loss has now been reduced to a daily injection? You change a lot more than body mass index. You change society. Today’s guest is Susan Z. Yanovski. She is the codirector of the Office of Obesity Research and the program director of the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition at NIH. We talk about the stakes of anti-obesity medication, why diet and exercise don’t work for so many people, and how these weight-loss drugs could help American health care, strain American insurance, and revolutionize America’s sense of willpower, responsibility, and diet.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Susan Z. Yanovski
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

