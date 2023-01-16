 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pricing Review after Wild-Card Weekend, and the LeBron James Rookie Card Lawsuit

Plus, chatting with Blake Ulrich from the MINT Collective

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod off with a quick discussion regarding sports cards fans and their overreactions to the market when watching games (01:36). Then, they talk about Alan and Steven Spiegel’s $6 million lawsuit against the social media account Card Porn revolving around a LeBron James rookie card (12:15). They also do a price review after NFL wild-card weekend for players like Daniel Jones (19:19). Then, Blake Ulrich from IMG and one of the people responsible for the MINT Collective joins the show to talk about this year’s convention in Las Vegas (28:30). Finally, they end with this week’s new releases (43:31), and your mailbag questions (57:23).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

