Juliet Litman and Zack Peter run through 10 things you need to know about the new Peacock show The Traitors. The two break down the celebrity-filled cast (3:30), how to play the game, the Alan Cumming of it all (24:50), plus who will take the series overall (35:30). Later on, Zack sits down with Bravo legends Kate Chastain and Reza Farahan to discuss their experience on the show (38:40).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Zack Peter

Producers: Devon Renaldo, Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify