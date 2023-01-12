

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best airplane movie. First, they discuss Gerard Butler and the type of movies he’s known for, including the inspiration for today’s debate—his new movie Plane (6:34). Then, before getting into the debate, they go through some pre-trial dismissals (15:51) and talk about the history of airplane movies (22:33). Later, they reveal their picks for the best airplane movie (37:52), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (51:19).

Poll What is the best airplane movie? Da7e: ‘Executive Decision’

Joanna: ‘Air Force One’

Neil: ‘Con Air’

Listener (Sara): ‘Airplane!’ vote view results 1% Da7e: ‘Executive Decision’ (1 vote)

15% Joanna: ‘Air Force One’ (8 votes)

29% Neil: ‘Con Air’ (15 votes)

52% Listener (Sara): ‘Airplane!’ (27 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

