The Best Airplane Movie

Dave, Neil, and Joanna also discuss Gerard Butler and the type of movies he’s known for

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best airplane movie. First, they discuss Gerard Butler and the type of movies he’s known for, including the inspiration for today’s debate—his new movie Plane (6:34). Then, before getting into the debate, they go through some pre-trial dismissals (15:51) and talk about the history of airplane movies (22:33). Later, they reveal their picks for the best airplane movie (37:52), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (51:19).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best airplane movie? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best airplane movie?

view results
  • 1%
    Da7e: ‘Executive Decision’
    (1 vote)
  • 15%
    Joanna: ‘Air Force One’
    (8 votes)
  • 29%
    Neil: ‘Con Air’
    (15 votes)
  • 52%
    Listener (Sara): ‘Airplane!’
    (27 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

