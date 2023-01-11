‘M3GAN,’ and How to Market a Movie to Young People



Matt is joined by Michael Moses, the chief marketing officer at Universal Pictures, to discuss the studio’s latest hit, the horror film M3GAN, and why it brought so many young people to the theater. Matt and Michael discuss how the viral marketing campaign led to nearly half of the movie’s audience coming from people under 25 years old, why Universal’s batting average is so high with horror films, and how marketing can completely change the success of a film.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Michael Moses

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

