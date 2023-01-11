 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘M3GAN,’ and How to Market a Movie to Young People

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Michael Moses, the chief marketing officer at Universal Pictures, to discuss the studio’s latest hit, the horror film M3GAN, and why it brought so many young people to the theater. Matt and Michael discuss how the viral marketing campaign led to nearly half of the movie’s audience coming from people under 25 years old, why Universal’s batting average is so high with horror films, and how marketing can completely change the success of a film.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Moses
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

