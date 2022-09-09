 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Building the Perfect CFB Playoff, and How Many Teams Can Win the Super Bowl?

Kevin and Andy Staples also share their takeaways from the first week of college football

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by The Athletic’s Andy Staples to break down everything there is about the announced 12-team College Football Playoff that will begin in 2026, how to create the best possible CFB Playoff, and share their takeaways from the first week of college football (1:20). Then, The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz and PFF’s Seth Galina join to select which teams from each division in the NFL they think can win the Super Bowl (33:35).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Andy Staples, Steven Ruiz, and Seth Galina
Producer: Richie Bozek

