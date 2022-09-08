 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate Westerosi f---bois

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
HBO/Ringer illustration


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 3, “Second of His Name.” They start by discussing their overall thoughts on the episode (2:15), before answering some listener questions about the show (15:05). Later, they ask the important question: Who is the king of Westerosi f---bois (37:00)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (48:45), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full book-spoiling detail (1:09:37).

Be sure to vote on this week’s poll! Who is the king of Westerosi f---bois? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week! Also, send your House of the Dragon questions to TrialByContent@gmail.com.

Poll

Who is the king of Westerosi f---bois?

view results
  • 33%
    Da7e: Oberyn Martell
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Joanna: Olyvar
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Neil: Yara Greyjoy
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    People’s Choice: Daario Naharis
    (1 vote)
3 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

