Introducing ‘Gamblers’ Season 2



Gamblers is an anthology series that follows the underground lives and careers of professional gamblers. Season 1 stretched from the blackjack table to the poolroom and all the way to the racetrack.

After reporting most of Season 1 remotely during the early days of the pandemic, host David Hill hits the road in Season 2, taking listeners to the places where hustlers and savants gather to compete with each other. This season, we’re visiting the golf courses of Las Vegas, the drag strips of Florida, and the Casino de Monte Carlo for a backgammon tournament.

Gamblers is not just a show about betting, it’s a show about the people who devoted their lives to gambling and never looked back.

